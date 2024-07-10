[Graphic News] Biden, Trump older than most other countries’ leaders

The United States’ two leading presidential candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, are significantly older than the average age of nations’ leaders around the world, according to recent research.

A Washington Post analysis of a Pew Research Center survey revealed that the average age of leaders globally as of May this year is 62. In stark contrast, Biden and Trump are 81 and 78, respectively. Trump exceeds the average by 16 years, while Biden surpasses it by 19 years.

Regardless of who wins between Biden and Trump, the 47th US president will be recorded as the oldest head of state in the country’s history.

Currently, the youngest world leader is Burkina Faso President Ibrahim Traore, at 36, while the oldest is Cameroon President Paul Biya, at 91. Biden is presently the ninth-oldest leader worldwide.

Interestingly, the leaders of Italy, Montenegro and Ireland are younger than the average age of their countries’ citizens, according to the Washington Post. While many world leaders are older than their national populations, a number of European leaders, such as French President Emmanuel Macron (46), Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (46), and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris (37), defy this trend.