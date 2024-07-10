McDonald’s unveils new Taste of Korea items

New "Taste of Korea" products, including the Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Burger, are on display. (McDonald's Korea)

McDonald's Korea has introduced new items under its "Taste of Korea" lineup -- including a cheeseburger and a chicken muffin featuring locally sourced peppers -- highlighting its commitment to collaborating with rural areas across the country.

In its fourth edition since 2021, this year’s Taste of Korea lineup focuses on peppers produced in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, in the Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Burger and Jinju Pepper Cream Cheese Muffin.

“McDonald’s Korea has continued the Taste of Korea series, with the commitment to collaborating with rural farmers, contributing to society and the local community, and promoting the brand both domestically and internationally,” said Yang Hyoung-keun, public affairs director of McDonald’s Korea, during a press conference at a Seoul branch on Wednesday.

"I hope this year's new lineup will successfully appeal to consumers in Korea and gain enough popularity to be launched in overseas branches," Yang added, noting that McDonald's Korea is open to launching the domestic items overseas by communicating with other international branches.