Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon again vetoes special probe bill over Marine's death

    Yoon again vetoes special probe bill over Marine's death
  2. 2

    Korean battery-makers eye turnaround in mass-market EVs

    Korean battery-makers eye turnaround in mass-market EVs
  3. 3

    Suicide prevention education mandated

    Suicide prevention education mandated
  4. 4

    Rain batters Korea's southern regions, 'heaviest in 200 years'

    Rain batters Korea's southern regions, 'heaviest in 200 years'
  5. 5

    Kakao's legal risk intensifies over alleged stock manipulation

    Kakao's legal risk intensifies over alleged stock manipulation
  1. 6

    Quarrel over first lady’s text messages opens new rift in ruling bloc

    Quarrel over first lady’s text messages opens new rift in ruling bloc
  2. 7

    Samsung wins first order for cutting-edge 2 nm turnkey chip solution

    Samsung wins first order for cutting-edge 2 nm turnkey chip solution
  3. 8

    Yoon arrives in Hawaii to begin US trip focused on security

    Yoon arrives in Hawaii to begin US trip focused on security
  4. 9

    Rain damages Seoul City Wall under UNESCO review

    Rain damages Seoul City Wall under UNESCO review
  5. 10

    [Kim Seong-kon] Conspicuous forms of discrimination in our society

    [Kim Seong-kon] Conspicuous forms of discrimination in our society
지나쌤

Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning

By Yonhap

Published : July 10, 2024 - 21:14

    • Link copied

A police officer is entering a hospital in central Seoul on Wednesday to question the driver responsible for a deadly car crash that killed nine pedestrians in central Seoul last week. (Yonhap) A police officer is entering a hospital in central Seoul on Wednesday to question the driver responsible for a deadly car crash that killed nine pedestrians in central Seoul last week. (Yonhap)

The driver responsible for a deadly car crash that killed nine pedestrians in central Seoul last week underwent a second round of police questioning Wednesday, officials said.

The 68-year-old man, identified only by his surname Cha, was questioned for approximately four hours while receiving treatment at a hospital, according to the Seoul Namdaemun Police Station.

Cha reportedly reiterated his claim that the brakes of his car did not function properly at the time of the accident, consistent with his statements during the first round of questioning.

During the initial questioning last Thursday, Cha stated that he had attempted to use the brakes when he felt the car malfunction, and that they were "stiff" and unresponsive.

Cha has maintained that the accident was caused by sudden unintended acceleration and insists that defects in the car were responsible for the crash.

On July 1, Cha's sedan traveled in the wrong direction for about 200 meters on a one-way road near Seoul City Hall before crashing into sidewalk guardrails, hitting pedestrians, and colliding with two other vehicles.

The crash resulted in nine fatalities, most of whom were workers at nearby offices, and injured seven others. Cha was also admitted to the hospital with broken ribs.

More from Headlines