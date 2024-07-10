Driver behind deadly car crash in downtown Seoul undergoes 2nd round of police questioning

A police officer is entering a hospital in central Seoul on Wednesday to question the driver responsible for a deadly car crash that killed nine pedestrians in central Seoul last week. (Yonhap)

The driver responsible for a deadly car crash that killed nine pedestrians in central Seoul last week underwent a second round of police questioning Wednesday, officials said.

The 68-year-old man, identified only by his surname Cha, was questioned for approximately four hours while receiving treatment at a hospital, according to the Seoul Namdaemun Police Station.

Cha reportedly reiterated his claim that the brakes of his car did not function properly at the time of the accident, consistent with his statements during the first round of questioning.

During the initial questioning last Thursday, Cha stated that he had attempted to use the brakes when he felt the car malfunction, and that they were "stiff" and unresponsive.

Cha has maintained that the accident was caused by sudden unintended acceleration and insists that defects in the car were responsible for the crash.

On July 1, Cha's sedan traveled in the wrong direction for about 200 meters on a one-way road near Seoul City Hall before crashing into sidewalk guardrails, hitting pedestrians, and colliding with two other vehicles.

The crash resulted in nine fatalities, most of whom were workers at nearby offices, and injured seven others. Cha was also admitted to the hospital with broken ribs.