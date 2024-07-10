Korean builders association explores new opportunities in Vientnam

Delegation members of the Korea Housing Builders Association, led by Chairman Jung Won-ju (fifth from left), meet with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang (center) in Hanoi, Vietnam, on Tuesday. (Korea Housing Builders Association)

The Korea Housing Builders Association said Wednesday that its special delegation is visiting Vietnam this week to explore new opportunities in the Southeast Asian country where diverse development projects are underway to boost the vibrant economy.

The delegation consists of 13 members, led by Chairman Jung Won-ju, who doubles as chairman of Daewoo Engineering & Construction. They departed for the seven-day trip on Saturday, during which they plan to meet with government and business leaders there.

The association, founded in 1985, promotes the rights and interests of member companies. Currently, its membership stands at about 10,000.

As part of the itinerary, the delegation met with Vietnam’s Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on Tuesday. During the meeting, they discussed the construction of large-scale quality housing in Vietnam, including rental housing for low-income workers.

“Korean companies’ new city development projects significantly contribute to Vietnam’s socio-economic development,” the PM was quoted as saying. “I hope Korean companies generate synergy with Vietnamese companies in various fields.”