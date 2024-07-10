[Herald Interview] 15 years on, Uangel Voice still finds way to sing anew

Uangel Voice poses for a photo ahead of an interview with The Korea Herald at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on Tuesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Uangel Voice poses for a photo ahead of an interview with The Korea Herald at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on Tuesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

An all-male six-member choir walks up to the stage and takes a deep breath, as guests are all ears for a tune that will animate a ceremony marked by many handshakes and applauses. “That’s the thrill, an adrenaline rush -- the feeling of undivided attention on the stage,” said Son Ye-bin, a baritone at Uangel Voice, a choir that has been performing since April 2009. Most of their performances since then have involved charity work, either raising funds for the marginalized or raising awareness of their cause. “On occasions, we also perform for non-charities, like today,” Son said in an interview with The Korea Herald after a ceremony Tuesday that marked the Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea’s ninth anniversary.

Culture Minister Yu In-chon (fourth from right) and Herald Corp. CEO Choi Jin-young (fifth from right) pose for a photo with Uangel Voice at a ceremony marking the ninth anniversary of the Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on Tuesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) Culture Minister Yu In-chon (fourth from right) and Herald Corp. CEO Choi Jin-young (fifth from right) pose for a photo with Uangel Voice at a ceremony marking the ninth anniversary of the Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea at the Korea Press Center in Seoul on Tuesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The choir is unique in that the members change every two or three years on average, as classical vocalists – mostly undergraduates majoring in the subject – come and go. The upside to the ever-changing membership is that the choir stays “fresh,” with new talent adding new momentum to be creative, according to Park G-hyang, president of the Uangel Voice Foundation. “Our mission to reach out to the marginalized by advancing their cause is simple enough,” Park said. “Finding ways to go about it isn’t. But our unique makeup helps us to reinvent ourselves and carry on the tradition for more than a decade now.” Over the last 15 years, over 100 singers have graduated from Uangel Voice. The choir has helped singers who want to further their studies in classical music in Germany or Italy, a path that is usually financially challenging. The career trajectory has changed, Park said, referring to an increasing number of singers choosing to be a member of Uangel Voice for reasons other than to continue their studies overseas. “Slots for teaching jobs at universities have dipped dramatically,” Park said of the changing trend. “The fact that we also sing in other languages like French is something that makes us stand out,” said Jeong Dong-in, a tenor, who described overseas tours as rewarding. “In 2022, we performed in Paris and, yes, we did that in French. It was brutal, practicing in French to take the stage.” Four to five overseas tours take place annually, according to the tenor.

