Baskin Robbins to debut AI-infused tropical flavor

SPC Group, the Korean operator of Baskin Robbins, said Wednesday that it is set to launch a new ice cream flavor co-developed by Google’s artificial intelligence model Gemini.

The new flavor, named Tropical Summer Play, is Baskin Robbins’ first attempt globally to use AI to create an ice cream flavor. The Korean operator said the attempt comes as part of its business initiative to integrate AI and big data analytics into the food industry.

“Through this project, we have confirmed that there is a substantial possibility to employ next-gen AI into our new product development,” a company official said.

“This unique combination of technology and innovative ideas will offer customers not just delicious products but also special and differentiated experiences.”

The new flavor is to make its debut on Monday at Workshop by Baskin Robbins, a research lab and flagship store located at the group’s headquarters in southern Seoul.