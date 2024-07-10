[Instagram post] Thai national dies in Korea, family donates organs

Most Popular
[Instagram post] Thai national dies in Korea, family donates organsBy Kim Ha-jin
Published : July 10, 2024 - 14:15
Thai tourist Purima Rungthongkumkul passed away on Friday, but has saved the lives of five people in Korea by donating her heart, lungs, liver and kidneys.
Rungthongkumkul passed out and collapsed while on a trip to Korea on June 27, she was taken to hospital but was later declared dead. Her family who urgently flew to Korea decided to proceed with the donation.
Her family described her as a positive and uplifting person in Bangkok. She worked as a hairdresser and dreamed of becoming world famous. Her mother expressed a deep love for her, wishing for a peaceful rest.
She is the fourth foreign national to donate organs in Korea this year.
