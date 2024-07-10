Home

Actor caught drunk driving, 'attacks' citizens who reported him

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : July 10, 2024 - 14:06

An actor in his 40s is being investigated on the charge of drunk driving, with additional allegations of him assaulting the people who reported him to the authorities.

The officials at Seoul Seongdong Police Station said they have handed prosecutors a drunk driving case that occurred at on July 2 in Seongdong-gu, eastern Seoul. The actor is believed to have been drinking at a restaurant in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul, before driving his car some three kilometers to his home in Seongdong-gu.

The man is also being investigated for violence against two people, who reported him to the police and stopped him from fleeing the scene.

Footage shot by another citizen showed the two men holding the staggering actor by his arms. It also showed the actor in an apparent heated argument, with him cursing, pushing, and grabbing one of the two men by his neck.

In an interview with local broadcaster MBC, he admitted the drunk driving but denied the assault charge. He claimed he was just trying to shake off the men holding him, and that he has filed a complaint against them to the police.

The actor said that the two men kept grabbing him and filming, saying that they would send the footage to the press.

