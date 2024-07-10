[Photo News] Hana supports Olympic athletes

Hana Financial Group announced Wednesday that it has provided an encouragement fund to support the South Korean national team participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics. The fund will be used to support the training of 144 athletes competing in the 33rd Summer Olympics, set to take place in France from July 26 to Aug. 11. From left, Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President Lee Kee-heung, Hana Financial Group Vice Chairman Lee Eun-hyung and Jeong Gang-sun, chef de mission for South Korea for the Paris Olympics, pose for a picture during the official delegation launch ceremony at Olympic Hall inside Olympic Park in Seoul on Tuesday. (Hana Financial Group)