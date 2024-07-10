[Photo News] Cambridge students at SK Telecom

Most Popular
[Photo News] Cambridge students at SK TelecomBy Korea Herald
Published : July 10, 2024 - 13:58
Cambridge University MBA students experience SK Telecom’s artificial intelligence technology at the telecom carrier’s exhibition hall T.um in Seoul on Tuesday. Some 40 students and faculty members of the UK school visited the company to learn about its AI strategy and global cooperation under the Global Telco AI Alliance. (SK Telecom)
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
