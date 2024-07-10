Torrential downpour batters North Jeolla, South Chungcheong; 2 dead in flooded elevator

Record torrential rainfall battered South Korea's southern regions Wednesday, leaving two people dead, one of them in a flooded elevator and the other in a collapsed house, authorities said.

Parts of North Jeolla Province experienced record downpours starting early Wednesday morning. Gunsan, 178 kilometers south of Seoul, received 131.7 millimeters of rain within a one-hour period until 2:42 a.m., marking the heaviest hourly downpour on official record nationwide.

The hourly precipitation accounts for over 10 percent of the city's average annual rainfall of 1,246 mm.

"It was a level of severity seen once in about 200 years," a weather agency official said.

The nearby village of Hamna recorded 125.5 mm of rain per hour at one point, while other cities in the region experienced accumulated precipitation ranging from 104.5 mm to 255 mm between midnight and 6 a.m.

Heavy torrential rain also pounded parts of South Chungcheong Province, with Seocheon, 166 km south of Seoul, recording 111.5 mm of downpour per hour at one point in the early morning.

Heavy rain flooded a studio apartment building in Nonsan, South Chungcheong, at about 3 a.m., leaving one man dead in an inundated elevator. Rescuers retrieved the body and were trying to confirm his identity.

A house collapsed in a landslide in Seocheon around 4 a.m., and rescuers found a man in his 70s inside the house in cardiac arrest. He was moved to a hospital but pronounced dead.

In Wanju of North Jeolla, rescuers evacuated 18 villagers who were stranded due to a swollen stream, with some waiting on rooftops for help.

As of 6 a.m., North Jeolla had reported 17 flooded houses and 16 flooded roads, while South Chungcheong received 835 reports of rain damage or emergency calls due to the downpour between midnight and 5 a.m.

Torrential rain also led to the cancellation of 21 flights at Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern port city of Busan and delays for 16 others.

All train services on the Janghang Line in South Chungcheong Province and the Gyeongbuk Line in North Gyeongsang Province have been suspended till 6 p.m.

KTX trains on the Gyeongbu Line, linking Seoul with Busan, were operating normally, although some were running slowly. Regular trains on the Seoul-Daegu section of the line have been suspended until noon. (Yonhap)