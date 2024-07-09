[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Janet has the most stunning outfits.

B: Yes, she has _________________ for fashion.

(a) so a good eye

(b) so a good eye that

(c) such a good eye that

(d) such a good eye

해석

A: Janet은 가장 멋진 옷을 입어.

B: 맞아. 그녀는 패션에 좋은 안목을 갖고 있어.

해설

감탄문 어순 채우기

빈칸 뒤에 주어와 동사가 없는 수식어 거품구(for fashion)가 왔으므로, 절을 이끄는 관계대명사(that)가 없는 (a)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 감탄문의 경우 ‘so + 형용사 + a(n) + 명사’ 또는 ‘such + a(n) + 형용사 + 명사’ 순으로 와야 하므로 이 어순이 올바르게 쓰인 (d) such a good eye가 정답이다.

어휘

stunning 멋진, 굉장히 아름다운 outfit 옷, 복장

2.

A: We need ___________ dinner party tonight.

B: I’ll go and get them from the kitchen now.

(a) extra seven forks for the

(b) for the forks seven extra

(c) seven extra forks for the

(d) forks for the extra seven

해석

A: 우리는 오늘 밤 만찬회를 위해 포크 7개가 더 필요해요.

B: 제가 지금 부엌에 가서 그것들을 가져올게요.

해설

명사를 수식하는 여러 형용사들의 어순 채우기

동사(need) 뒤에 목적어 자리가 비어 있으므로 명사구로 시작한 (a), (c), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 여러 형용사가 함께 명사를 수식하는 경우 ‘순서 + 수 + 판단·태도 + 크기·길이·형태 + 색깔·원료’의 어순이 되어야 한다. 따라서 명사 forks를 앞에서 ‘수(seven) + 판단·태도(extra)’의 어순으로 수식하는 (c) seven extra forks for the가 정답이다.

어휘

dinner party 만찬회, 축하연

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

Bryce believes that the mere fact he is alive is something __________________.

(a) celebrated

(b) to be celebrated

(c) to have celebrated

(d) to have been celebrated

해석

Bryce는 자신이 살아있다는 그 단순한 사실 자체가 축하받을 만한 것이라고 믿는다.

해설

올바른 형태의 to부정사 채우기

that 이하는 주어(the mere fact he is alive), 동사(is), 보어(something)가 있는 완전한 절이므로 빈칸은 수식어 거품이다. 따라서 수식어 거품 자리에 올 수 있는 to부정사 (b), (c), (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 문맥상 ‘축하받을 만한 일’이라는 수동의 의미가 되는 것이 자연스러우므로, to부정사의 수동형 (b) to be celebrated가 정답이다. 동사 (a)는 수식어 거품 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

believe 믿다 mere 단순한 celebrated 유명한 celebrate 축하하다

4.

______________________ in the mountains of Hawaii, Kona coffee is known for its distinctive aroma.

(a) Cultivated

(b) Cultivating

(c) To cultivate

(d) Cultivate

해석

하와이에 있는 산에서 경작된 Kona 커피는 특유의 향으로 유명하다.

해설

분사구문 자리 채우기

주어(Kona coffee), 동사(is known)가 있는 완전한 문장이므로 빈칸 이하는 수식어 거품 자리이다. 따라서 수식어 거품구(__________ in the mountains of Hawaii)를 이끌 수 있으면서 ‘산에서 경작된 커피’라는 수동의 의미를 가진 과거분사 (a) Cultivated가 정답이다. to부정사인 (c)를 쓸 경우, ‘하와이의 산에서 경작되기 위해, Kona 커피는 특유의 향으로 유명하다’라는 어색한 문맥이 되므로 오답이다.

어휘

cultivate 경작하다 distinctive 특유의, 특이한 aroma 향기

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Cindy’s graduating on Friday. Have you figured out which to give her?

(b) B: No, I still haven’t bought a gift.

(c) A: She isn’t picky. She’ll appreciate any gift she receives.

(d) B: Yeah, but it’s a special day. I want to give her something extraordinary.

해석

(a) A: Cindy가 금요일에 졸업하잖아. 그녀에게 무엇을 줄지 생각했니?

(b) B: 아니, 나 아직 선물을 못 샀어.

(c) A: 그녀는 까다롭지 않아. 그녀가 받는 어떤 선물이든 고마워할 거야.

(d) B: 응, 하지만 특별한 날이잖아. 난 그녀에게 좀 색다른 것을 주고 싶어.

해설

what/which 선택이 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 의문사 which를 쓰면 틀리다. ‘그녀에게 무엇을 줄지 생각했니?’라는 문맥이 되어야 하고, 명사절 접속사가 가리키는 대상의 범위가 특정하게 정해져 있지 않으므로, 명사절 접속사 which가 what으로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (a) A: Cindy’s graduating on Friday. Have you figured out which to give her?가 정답이다.

어휘

picky 까다로운 appreciate 고마워하다 extraordinary 색다른, 비범한

정답

(d) / (c) / (b) / (a) / (a)

