[Graphic News] 6 out of 10 car owners consider buying eco-friendly vehicle: poll

Over 6 out of 10 automobile owners consider choosing eco-friendly vehicles as their next car, a poll showed.

According to the poll conducted recently by consumer data platform Open Survey on 1,500 adults, 39.7 percent of car owners said they were considering a hybrid car primarily as their next vehicle.

Gasoline cars came next, at 26.7 percent, followed by electric and diesel cars, at 24.1 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively. The combined rate of hybrid and electric vehicles in the poll stood at 63.8 percent.

Respondents in their 50s made up the largest age group among those who considered buying a hybrid, at 37.3 percent, followed by those in their 40s, at 31.3 percent. Only 8.6 percent of respondents in their 20s expressed intent to purchase a hybrid car.

Among respondents willing to purchase an electric car, 62.1 percent said they believe electric vehicles would contribute to environmental protection. (Yonhap)