Foreign Language Newspapers Association celebrates 9th anniversary

Culture Minister Yu In-chon (fifth from left, front row) and Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea President and Herald Corp. CEO Choi Jin-young (fourth from left, front row) pose for photos with ambassadors and representatives of the member companies as well as award recipients at an event held to celebrate the ninth anniversary of the association at Press Center in Seoul on Tuesday. The list of ambassadors and foreign delegates included (in alphabetical order of country) Bangladeshi Ambassador Md. Delwar Hossain, Chilean Ambassador Mathias Francke, Georgian Ambassador Tarash Papaskua, Kazakh Ambassador Nurgali Arystanov, Qatari Ambassador Khalid Ebrahim Al-Hamar, Tunisian Ambassador Kais Darragi and Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko. Deputy British Ambassador Gareth Weir, deputy head of the Ghanaian mission Akwasi Abayie Adomako, director of public information and cultural center at the Japanese Embassy Kawase Kazuhiro and communications counselor at the Turkish Embassy Sercan Dogan also attended. The list of representatives of the member companies also included The Korea Times' Publisher Oh Young-jin, The JoongAng Daily's Chief Operating Officer Kwon Hyuk-joo and The Aju Daily's CEO Yang Kyu-hyun. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea, a group of four Korean media outlets publishing newspapers in foreign languages in South Korea, celebrated its ninth anniversary in Seoul on Tuesday. The association comprises three English-language newspapers – The Korea Herald, The Korea Times and The JoongAng Daily – and the Chinese-language The Aju Daily. Delivering a congratulatory speech, Culture Minister Yu In-chon said the newspapers have fulfilled their mission over the decades by providing swift and accurate reports on South Korea's politics, economy, society and culture to audiences worldwide. "While foreign media look at Korea through the eyes of outsiders, it is the member companies of the Korean Association of Foreign Language Newspapers that can accurately present Korea from an internal perspective," he said. "I believe that the role of foreign language newspapers has been significant in helping Korea lead the global trend through K-culture. This is thanks to the passion and efforts of all of you here today."

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Yu In-chon (left) and AmCham Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim speak at the ninth anniversary of the Foreign Language Newspapers Association of Korea on Tuesday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

The association's president, Choi Jin-young, vowed to strengthen collaboration between members to better connect Korea to the global community. “The role and influence of global media are also growing more than ever. Our association will continue the process of reducing the information gap and connecting Korea and the world,” said Choi, who is also the CEO of Herald Corp. which publishes The Korea Herald. “I believe that our member companies can create new opportunities through closer cooperation. We will use our collective intelligence to find ways to reach readers beyond the borders of Korea, while also promoting exchanges and cooperation with media outlets representing countries around the world,” he said. Recognizing the members' role in shaping public perception, American Chamber of Commerce in Korea Chairman and CEO James Kim also stressed the importance of strengthening collaboration to address global challenges. "I believe we have an exciting future ahead of us as partners. We have the ability to overcome challenges and transfer them into opportunities," he said. "I know we have global challenges these days, but working together with all the different ambassadors here in the room, we can really help Korea become a true leader."

Classic Vocal Group Uangel Voice performs Monday. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)