[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: It’s past 10 p.m. but the kids are still up watching TV.

B: Actually, I _____________________________ to go to bed.

(a) was just about to tell them

(b) was about just to tell them

(c) was about to tell just

(d) was about to just tell

해석

A: 밤 10시가 넘었는데 아이들이 아직도 안 자고 TV를 보고 있어요.

B: 사실, 내가 막 그들에게 자러 가라고 말하려는 참이었어요.

해설

부사 자리 채우기

5형식 동사 tell은 뒤에 목적어가 와야 하므로, tell 뒤에 목적어(them)가 온 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. Just는 ‘막, 이제 방금’이라는 의미의 강조 부사로, about to tell(말하려는 참이었어요)을 앞에서 수식해 줄 수 있으므로, 강조 부사(just)가 부사(about)와 to부정사(to tell) 앞에 올바른 어순으로 온 (a) was just about to tell them이 정답이다.

어휘

past 지난, 지나간 be about to do 막 ~하려고 하다 go to bed 자러 가다

2.

A: I told her not to buy that counterfeit watch.

B: Yeah. It may just cause her ________ unnecessary problems.

(a) lot of

(b) lots of

(c) a lot

(d) a lots

해석

A: 내가 그녀에게 그 모조 시계를 사지 말라고 했어.

B: 그래. 그건 그녀에게 불필요한 많은 문제들만 가져올 수도 있어.

해설

형용사 관련 수량 표현 채우기

빈칸 다음에 명사(problems)가 왔고, 보기의 명사 lot이 problem을 수식하기 위해서는 전치사가 필요하므로, 전치사(of)를 포함한 (a)와 (b)가 정답의 후보이다. ‘불필요한 많은 문제들을 가져올 수도 있어’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로, ‘많은’이라는 뜻의 수량 표현 (b) lots of가 정답이다. 참고로, lots of는 a lot of의 또 다른 형태임을 알아둔다

어휘

counterfeit 모조의, 가짜의

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

Included in this collector’s edition _______ bonus features such as interviews, outtakes, and deleted scenes.

(a) is

(b) are

(c) has

(d) have

해석

이 소장판에는 인터뷰, 편집된 부분, 삭제된 장면과 같은 보너스 특집들이 포함되어 있다.

해설

be 동사/have 동사 구별하여 채우기

이 문장은 주어(bonus features such as interviews, outtakes, and deleted scenes)가 길어 빈칸의 동사와 도치된 문장으로, 주어인 명사구(bonus features)가 복수이므로, 복수 동사인 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 타동사 include 뒤에 목적어가 없으므로 p.p. 형태인 included와 함께 쓰여 수동태를 만드는 be 동사 (b) are이 정답이다. 참고로 이 문장은 ‘Bonus features such as interviews, outtakes, and deleted scenes are included in this collector’s edition’의 도치 구문임을 알아둔다.

어휘

include 포함하다 collector’s edition 소장판 outtake 편집된 부분 delete 삭제하다

4.

Precautionary measures _______ taken by the ship’s owners to avoid the danger of being attacked by pirates.

(a) was

(b) been

(c) being

(d) were

해석

해적들로부터 공격받는 위험을 막기 위하여 선박 소유자들에 의해 예방책들이 취해졌다.

해설

동사 자리 채우기

타동사 take(taken)의 목적어가 문장에 없으므로, p.p(taken)와 함께 쓰여 수동태를 만드는 be 동사 (a)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 주어(Precautionary measures)가 복수이므로, 복수 주어와 함께 쓰일 수 있는 과거 동사 (d) were가 정답이다. (b)와 (c)는 준동사이므로 동사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

precautionary 예방의 avoid 막다, 피하다 attack 공격하다 pirate 해적

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) Boldeville State University is open to both undergraduate and graduate students from all over the world.

(b) To be considered for admission into the university, students advised to file their applications one year prior to their desired school term.

(c) Applicants whose first language is not English are expected to have met the minimum language requirements for international students.

(d) The evaluation process starts after all the necessary documents have been submitted.

해석

(a) Boldeville 주립대학은 세계 각지의 학부생과 대학원생들에게 열려 있습니다.

(b) 이 대학 입학의 고려 대상이 되기 위해서 학생들은 원하는 학기 1년 전에 그들의 지원서를 제출하도록 권고받습니다.

(c) 영어가 모국어가 아닌 지원자들은 국제 학생들을 위한 최소한의 언어 요건을 충족시킬 것이 요구됩니다.

(d) 평가 과정은 필요한 모든 서류들이 제출된 후에 시작됩니다.

해설

동사의 태가 틀린 문장 찾기

(b)에서 타동사 advise의 능동태 advised 뒤에 목적어가 없으면 틀리다. 주어 Students와 동사(advised)가 ‘학생들은 제출하도록 권고받는다’라는 수동의 의미로 해석되므로, 능동태 advised는 수동태 are advised로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (b) To be considered for admission into the university, students advised to file their applications one year prior to their desired school term이 정답이다.

어휘

undergraduate 학부생 graduate 대학원생 admission 입학 file 제출하다, 보관하다 application 지원서 prior to ~ 이전에 applicant 지원자 minimum 최소한의 evaluation 평가

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(a) / (b) / (b) / (d) / (b)

✅ 설미연쌤 텝스인강 0원으로 무제한 수강 ▶ https://gouk.kr/rFxtbv

✅ 텝스 전레벨 교재 제공! 327/387 한번에 달성 ▶https://gouk.kr/wh2FDS

✅ 내 텝스 실력 무료로 확인하고 텝스인강 할인쿠폰까지! ▶ https://gouk.kr/aMCRNn