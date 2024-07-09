DJ sentenced to 10 years in jail for deadly drunk driving

A local DJ was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday for a February drunk driving accident that resulted in the death of a 54-year-old motorcyclist.

The Seoul Central District Court found Ahn Ye-song guilty of death by dangerous driving, hit and run, drunk driving and not taking appropriate measures after causing an accident. It also ordered that her car be seized as a relatively rare form of punishment imposed on particularly severe drunk-driving cases.

The investigation found that Ahn, while driving home drunk on Feb.3, crossed the center line and struck a car on the other side of the road, injuring the driver. When fleeing the scene, she fatally struck a delivery motorcyclist.

Ahn did not report the accidents to the police or aid the victims. After the second accident, she cursed at the police who arrived on the scene and left the scene without officials' permission, leading the court to believe that she had the intent to flee again.

Police also found that Ahn's car continued 100 meters after hitting the victim, and had been going at 100 kilometers per hour on a road the speed limit for which was 50 kilometers per hour.

"The defendant could not even recall how she drove the car or caused the accidents and uttered unacceptable excuses. (The court) cannot but help wonder if she even feels remorse about the incident," the court said in its verdict, referring to Ahn apologizing to the victims during her final statement at a court hearing last month.

Ahn and her lawyer sparked a furor when she suggested that the victim may not have been hit if he turned on the indicator. She further asked for leniency since she possesses “ingenious talent and promoted South Korea through her overseas performances."