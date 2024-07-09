National Museum holds exhibition of East Asian lacquerware

Korean lacquerware is on display at the exhibition “Lacquerware of East Asia” in the National Museum of Korea. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

The National Museum of Korea is holding a biennial joint exhibition on lacquerware as part of an effort to showcase cultural artifacts common to Korea, Japan and China that began in 2014.

The exhibition entitled “Lacquerware of East Asia” opens Wednesday, featuring 46 lacquerware pieces from the NMK, the Tokyo National Museum and the National Museum of China.

The three countries have long used the sap of lacquer trees, which renders a durable, shiny finish once painted onto wooden objects. The natural material was widely adopted for household items as well as personal ornaments.

The exhibition explores different lacquering techniques used by the East Asian countries. For Korea, the highlight is “najeonchilgi,” or a lacquered mother-of-pearl box inlaid with chrysanthemum and vine scrolls used to contain Buddhist scriptures during the Goryeo-era (918-1392). Boxes and tables made in Joseon, which succeeded Goryeo and came to an end in 1910, embrace more mundane motifs in their design, such as phoenixes, peonies, plum blossoms and bamboo.