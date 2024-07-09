Yoon again vetoes special probe bill over Marine's death

Most Popular
Yoon again vetoes special probe bill over Marine's deathBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : July 9, 2024 - 14:30
President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday again vetoed the Democratic Party-led bill to launch a special counsel bill that would look into the government interference allegations against the Yoon administration, and potentially the president himself, surrounding a young Marine's death in July 2023.
Yoon's veto marks the 15th of its kind since his inauguration in May 2022, as he has exercised his constitutional power to counter bills unilaterally pushed by the opposition parties controlling the parliament throughout his term. The decision was made during his trip to the United States. Yoon arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, before attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization Summit in Washington later this week.
Announcing Yoon's veto, the presidential office said in a statement, "The tragic death of a Marine who answered the nation's call and served in a (military) operation should no longer lead to a politically motivated abuse."
The decision followed nearly a year of investigation and came a day after the police cleared Lim Seong-geun, the then-commander of the 1st Division of the Marine Corps, of charges of abuse of power and negligent homicide concerning Marine conscript Cpl. Chae Su-geun's death in July 2023. The young Marine was swept away during a Marine Corps unit's search and rescue operation in a flooded area in Yecheon-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, and later found dead.
Now that law enforcement found that Lim was not involved in Chae's death, the special counsel bill railroaded by the opposition parties should be withdrawn, the presidential office noted.
Before Yoon's veto, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday recommended Yoon veto the bill at a Cabinet meeting held in Seoul, as the Cabinet handed the bill over to the President.
Han said at the meeting the special counsel bill "would erode the foundation of the criminal justice system," saying the new special counsel can be named without Yoon's approval and has the power to withdraw a public prosecution of a separate case.
This would be in addition to the existing problems of the bill, proposed by the 21st National Assembly and vetoed by Yoon in May, Han added. The ruling bloc has claimed that, given a probe into the case by the independent Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials is ongoing and the police are sending the case to the prosecution, the special counsel's activity would unfairly overlap the CIO's probe.
Yoon's political opponents, including the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea which holds 170 out of 300 seats on the 22nd National Assembly, have accused Yoon of interfering in the Marine Corps' internal probe that found Lim liable for the deadly incident. Yoon's alleged interference led to the government's decision not to hold Lim accountable, but the then-Marine Corps investigator Park Jung-hun in August 2023 went ahead with his plan to refer the case to the police with Lim included on the list. Park was later accused of disobedience to orders by the ruling bloc.
The CIO has been investigating officials involved in the alleged government interference, including former defense minister and disgraced ex-ambassador to Australia Lee Jong-sup.
Political bickering intensified as the Democratic Party-controlled parliament's passage of the bill Thursday delayed the 22nd National Assembly's opening ceremony scheduled on Friday.
An official of the presidential office, who declined to be named, said the newly proposed special counsel bill has grown to be anti-constitutional to a greater degree, compared with a similar bill in May.
"It won't take too long for (Yoon) to veto the special counsel bill," the official said on the condition of anonymity.
The bill's fate lies in the revote of the National Assembly.
As a result of the April general election, the Democratic Party and six minor opposition parties won a combined 191 seats -- not enough to override the veto that requires two-thirds of the parliamentary votes.
