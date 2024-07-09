Samsung denies report on Olympic edition phone with LVMH

Samsung Electronics denied a report Tuesday that it is launching a special edition phone in collaboration with French luxury giant LVMH during the Galaxy Unpacked event for its new foldable phones held in Paris on Wednesday.

A Samsung official said the tech giant is not teaming up with any partner for an "Olympic phone." But the official declined to further elaborate on the possible launch of an Olympic-themed special edition phone.

On Tuesday, a local news daily reported that Samsung and LVMH had been discussing rolling out a special edition foldable phone themed on one of some 30 brands owned by LVMH, the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, citing an official from the French group.

The report said the phone was highly likely to be an “Olympic edition” that would be distributed to athletes of this year’s Olympics. Samsung, a long-time official Olympic partner, has offered athletes special-edition phones during the events.

Samsung plans to unveil its latest foldable phones in the Galaxy Z series -- the Fold6 and Flip6 -- during an unpacked event at the Louvre Museum on Wednesday. The new phones are likely to come with Galaxy AI, the tech giant’s on-device AI feature, following its adoption by the flagship Galaxy S phones earlier this yea