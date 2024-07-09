Korail presents trips to North Gyeongsang Province's forests

Most Popular
-
1
[Herald Interview] Korea’s 1st American Korean lawmaker eyes key role in immigration policy
-
2
Trusts of wills: Banks vie for W100tr inheritance market
-
3
[KH Explains] How a hand gesture can turn into a corporate crisis
-
4
Deadly City Hall car crash fuels hatred toward senior drivers
-
5
Yoon set to travel to US for NATO summit with focus on Russia-N. Korea ties
Korail presents trips to North Gyeongsang Province's forestsBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 9, 2024 - 13:53
Korail Tourism Development, a subsidiary of the Korea Railroad Corp., has unveiled five train trips to North Gyeongsang Province’s popular "forest bathing" spots for travelers.
The recommended destinations are for those who wish to take a break from urban life and take a brief refuge in a lush forest, according to the company.
Tourists headed to Pohang, a coastal city located in the southeast of North Gyeongsang Province, can enjoy a two-day trip featuring forest therapy at Naeyeonsan and the city’s Space Walk, a winding steel walking path offering panoramic views of Pohang.
The trip includes a one-night stay at a three-star hotel in the city as well.
Korail Tourism Development offers another two-day train trip to Bonghwa-gun, a remote county in the north of North Gyeongsang Province.
Holidaymakers can explore Cheongoksan’s forest trails, experience night sky stargazing at Baekdudaegan National Arboretum and a cutting board-making course during their trip to Bonghwa.
Bonghwa is known for the Korean red pine trees that are growing in the county and its wood crafts.
These two train trips are scheduled to take place on July 19 and 20.
The Pohang and Bonghwa courses are priced at 249,000 won ($180.13) and 184,000 won ($133.11), respectively.
Meanwhile, Korail Tourism Development also offers three different day trips to Gimcheon, Cheongdo and Yeongyang, where visitors can enjoy stunning mountainscapes, the fresh air of lush forests, cultural experiences at Buddhist temples and tours around the county’s other iconic tourist attractions.
The day trips are scheduled to take place on July 20. They are priced from 77,000 won to 89,000 won each.
For more information and reservation, visit Korail Tourism Development’s official website.
More from Headlines
-
Cabinet again passes special probe bill into Marine's death
-
Yoon arrives in Hawaii to begin US trip focused on security
-
Samsung union begins first strike