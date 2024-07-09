Korail presents trips to North Gyeongsang Province's forests

Korail Tourism Development, a subsidiary of the Korea Railroad Corp., has unveiled five train trips to North Gyeongsang Province’s popular "forest bathing" spots for travelers.

The recommended destinations are for those who wish to take a break from urban life and take a brief refuge in a lush forest, according to the company.

Tourists headed to Pohang, a coastal city located in the southeast of North Gyeongsang Province, can enjoy a two-day trip featuring forest therapy at Naeyeonsan and the city’s Space Walk, a winding steel walking path offering panoramic views of Pohang.

The trip includes a one-night stay at a three-star hotel in the city as well.

Korail Tourism Development offers another two-day train trip to Bonghwa-gun, a remote county in the north of North Gyeongsang Province.

Holidaymakers can explore Cheongoksan’s forest trails, experience night sky stargazing at Baekdudaegan National Arboretum and a cutting board-making course during their trip to Bonghwa.