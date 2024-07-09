Song Joong-ki, Katy Louise Saunders expect 2nd child

Song Joong-ki (left) and his wife Katy Louise Saunders are seen at a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, March 21. (Newsis)

Actor Song Joong-ki is expecting his second child, following the birth of his first child a year ago, according to his agency.

According to Song's agency, HighZium Studio, on Monday afternoon, Song's wife, British model and actor Katy Louise Saunders, is expecting their second child. The agency did not disclose specific details about the second child, including the gender or the due date.

The news of Saunders expecting their second child arrives a year after the couple announced the birth of their first child in Italy in June 2023, five months after their marriage.

Song is set to appear on screen later this year in the drama film "Bogota: City of the Lost," which tells the story of people who immigrated to Colombia in the 1990s. Song stars as Gook-hee, the lead who immigrated to Colombia at 19 and becomes a successful salesperson. Additionally, Song is scheduled to make a special appearance in "Romantic Anonymous," a Japanese Netflix series set to be released in 2025.