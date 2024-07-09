N. Korea's military education delegation leaves for Russia amid deepening ties

A delegation of North Korea's military school has departed for Russia, state media said Tuesday, amid deepening military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow.

The Korean People's Army military education delegation led by Kim Kum-chol, president of Kim Il Sung Military University, left for Russia on Monday, the Korean Central News Agency said in a one-sentence dispatch.

It did not provide further details, such as the delegation's itinerary and purpose of the visit.

The trip marks the first public visit by a North Korean military official to Russia since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a pact that calls for providing military assistance without delay if either comes under attack.

Kim Il Sung Military University, named after North Korea's late founder, is a training institute for North Korean military officers. Leader Kim Jong-un is known to have taken courses at the school after returning to the North from Switzerland. (Yonhap)