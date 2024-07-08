[Herald Interview] Director of SBS hit series 'Connection' says portraying drugs on TV was difficult

Kim Mun-kyo, director of "Connection," poses for a photo during a press conference held in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, May 24. (Newsis)

The director of SBS' hit series "Connection" said although he felt burdened to shoulder the responsibilities that came with broadcasting a TV series dealing with drugs, he wanted to explore a new territory with the series.

"Connection" is a 14-episode crime thriller series that centers on Jang Jae-kyung (played by Ji Sung), a detective specializing in apprehending drug criminals, who becomes a drug addict, ensnared by an unknown perpetrator.

"Connection" became the third most-watched SBS series airing on Fridays and Saturdays during the 2023-2024 period so far, with its final episode on Saturday recording a 14.2 percent viewership rating.

Currently ahead of it are "Taxi Driver 2," with 21 percent viewership, and "Dr. Romantic 3," which recorded a 16.8 percent viewership rating nationwide for its final episode in June.

Screenwriter Lee said her foremost goal with "Connection" was to depict the intricate dimensions of friendships.

"The core message of 'Connection' is the multifaceted nature and value of friendship," said Lee, in a recent written interview.

"Friendship is a unique bond that sits somewhere between being strangers and familial connections. I wanted to express how challenging it is for people to preserve this fragile and often fluctuating concept called 'friendship' without vested interests or ulterior motives, and consequently, how precious friendship really is,'" said Lee.