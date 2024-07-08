Egypt marks 72nd National Day in Seoul

Egyptian Ambassador to Korea Khaled Abdel Rahman (second from right) poses for a group photo with guests during the National Day at his residence in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Friday. (Egyptial Embassy in Seoul)

The Egyptian embassy in Seoul celebrated the country’s 72nd National Day on Friday, commemorating the 1952 Egyptian Revolution that reestablished the country as a modern republic.

Celebrating the day which falls on July 23, Egyptian Ambassador to Korea Khaled Abdel Rahman emphasized the potential for synergy between Cairo and Seoul, highlighting the opportunities for collaboration across political, economic and cultural domains, promoting mutual benefits and cooperation.

"Together we can explore new frontiers in fields such as renewable energy, smart cities and digital transformation," said Rahman, noting the expansion of economic ties with Korean companies making significant investments in Egypt in energy, infrastructure, and technology.

The investments not only boost the Egyptian economy but also create jobs and enhance the livelihoods of many Egyptians while providing export opportunities for Korean products made in Egypt, said Rahman.

According to the embassy, Egypt plans to organize meetings between the Information Technology Industry Development Agency and Korean companies to forge stronger bilateral ties and technological collaboration under the "Egypt Makes Electronics" strategy.

Meanwhile, Rahman also acknowledged the recent Korea-Africa Summit as a pivotal moment in bilateral relations, underscoring Korea's commitment to strengthening ties with African nations.

He highlighted Egypt's strategic position as a gateway to Africa for opportunities within the continent.