Oman participates Seoul book fair as country in spotlight

Omani ambassador to Korea Zakariya Hamed Hilal Al Saadi Seoul International Book Fair in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Saturday.(Embassy of Oman in Seoul)

Oman was the "Spotlight Country" at the Seoul International Book Fair (SIBF) held from June 25-30.

The event coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Oman and Korea.

Delivering remarks at the event, Omani Ambassador Zakariya Hamed Hilal Al Saadi highlighted the publication of the book "Oman: A Long History of Friendship and Cooperation with Korea," by Lee Hee-soo.

The book, written in both Korean and Arabic, underlines Oman-Korea cultural exchanges and trade relations between nations since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1974 and dating back to the 7th century with the Silla Dynasty, said Al Saadi.

“Our stories, much like those of Korea, are filled with rich traditions, profound wisdom, and a unique perspective on the human experience,” he said.

“By sharing our narratives, we contribute to a global dialogue that enriches us all,” added Al Saadi.

According to the embassy, Oman’s Ministry of Information took part as a guest of honor with a delegation from the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth, led by Undersecretary Sayyid Saeed bin Sultan Al Busaidi.

The Omani delegation included officials, writers, artists, calligraphers, and media representatives, the embassy said in a press release.

The Oman Pavilion at the fair featured "Celestial Bodies" written by Jokha Al Harthi, as well as Lee Hee-soo's book.

The pavilion also hosted panel discussions on Omani literature, the 50-year relationship between Oman and Korea, and prospects for cooperation between the Arabic and Korean languages.