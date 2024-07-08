S. Korea, US to hold 5th round of defense cost-sharing talks this week

Most Popular
S. Korea, US to hold 5th round of defense cost-sharing talks this weekBy Yonhap
Published : July 8, 2024 - 19:44
South Korea and the United States will hold their fifth round of negotiations this week on sharing the costs for stationing the 28,500-strong US Forces Korea (USFK), the foreign ministry said Monday.
The latest round of talks on the Special Measures Agreement will take place in Seoul from Wednesday to Friday, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The fourth round of talks was held in late June.
The allies launched the negotiations in April, earlier than expected, amid speculation that Seoul wants an early deal to avoid tough bargaining with Washington in case former President Donald Trump returns to the White House.
"The government plans to participate in the talks under the position that the cost sharing should be at a reasonable level in order to maintain a stable environment for the stationing of the USFK and to bolster the combined defense posture," a foreign ministry official said. (Yonhap)
