Theater treats for children from around world arrive in time for vacation season

As a long-awaited summer break approaches, families and children can look forward to a rich array of performances designed for all ages in the months of July and August. From children's theater, dance dramas and puppet shows to interactive plays where the audience becomes part of the show, a diverse selection of international guest performances and Korean productions are available.

Kids and family festival at Seoul Arts Center The Seoul Arts Center is set to host a summer festival for children and families at the Jayu Theater from Friday to Aug. 18. The festival kicks off with Daryl Beeton’s object theater piece "A Square World" on Friday, running through July 21. This largely nonverbal show tells the story of a world designed for everyone, until one day someone is left out. The performance is tailored to children aged 3 to 6, combining music, facial expressions and movements.

"The Umbrella Thief," an interactive play based on Sri Lankan author Sybil Wettasinghe’s picture book, will be staged from July 26 to Aug. 4. It involves the audience from the start, inviting them to draw with the actors in the theater lobby. The play emphasizes the value of things we should not forget, following the journey of three friends trying to catch an umbrella thief. The puppet show "Sancho and Don Quixote" runs from Aug. 9 to 18. Inspired by Cervantes' novel, the production features a 9-year-old boy named Sancho who embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Utilizing pop-up books and shadow play, the show vividly brings Sancho’s adventures to life.

2024 Assitej International Summer Festival Assitej Korea, under the International Association of Theater for Children and Young People, will hold its annual summer festival from July 18 to 28 at venues throughout Seoul, including the Daehakro Arts Theater, Arko Arts Theater, Jongno Children's Theater in Daehangno and Modu Art Theater in Seodaemun-gu, Seoul. The festival will feature 11 performances -- seven productions from overseas and four Korean. Canadian-French physical theater collaboration "Problem with Pink," running July 18-21, explores the conflicts and fears of four teenage friends through dance, encouraging children to reconsider gender stereotypes.

