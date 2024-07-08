French movie wins AI prize at Bucheon film fest

From left: The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival jury member Shin Chul, Finance and Culture Committee Chairperson Jang Hae-young, Organizing Committee Chair Chung Ji-young, director Bae Jun-won, jury members Ferdi Alici and Sten-Kristian Saluveer pose for a photo during an award ceremony held at Bucheon Arts Center on Sunday. (BIFAN) From left: The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival jury member Shin Chul, Finance and Culture Committee Chairperson Jang Hae-young, Organizing Committee Chair Chung Ji-young, director Bae Jun-won, jury members Ferdi Alici and Sten-Kristian Saluveer pose for a photo during an award ceremony held at Bucheon Arts Center on Sunday. (BIFAN)

The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN), Asia's largest genre film festival, awarded the Best AI Film to French film “Where Do Grandmas Go When They Get Lost?” in its newly established AI Film section. The winners were selected based on the creative use of AI, cinematic and audio artistry and originality, BIFAN said. The award ceremony took place at Bucheon Arts Center on Sunday. Directed by Leo, “Where Do Grandmas Go When They Get Lost?” centers on life’s question about grandmothers who have "disappeared" from our lives, from a child’s bizarre and poignant point of view. Director Cannone could not attend the ceremony for personal reasons, BIFAN said.

