Hana Financial to nurture fintech talents for digital innovation

Hana Financial to nurture fintech talents for digital innovationBy Im Eun-byel
Published : July 8, 2024 - 17:23
Hana Financial Group kicked off its financial technology talent nurturing program, “Hana Digital Power On,” Monday, aiming to strengthen digital innovation in the finance sector.
Marking its third year, the program seeks to train young talents to develop tech solutions for the financial industry. This year, the finance service provider has put forward the slogan of "Keep Calm and Hana Digital Power On" to encourage program participants.
Financial Supervisory Service Gov. Lee Bok-hyun, Future For Youth Foundation Chairman Lee Hoon-kyu, Colin Crooks, British Ambassador to South Korea, SK Telecom Vice President Kang Se-won and Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo attended the event, along with 78 program participants divided into 20 teams.
“The core competitiveness of digital financing lies in securing talented individuals. Companies heavily depend on the talents,” Ham said at the event held to mark the opening of the program at the firm's headquarters in Seoul.
"I pledge to put forward all efforts to help participating individuals grow into future digital talents, hoping to meet them again as families of Hana Financial Group who can lead the firm's future."
“The 'Digital Power On' program has proved fresh ideas met with an outstanding educational environment can produce an outcome that goes beyond the previous generations,” FSC chief Lee said. “I hope Hana Financial can train talents in the digital finance industry through its investments.”
The ceremony was followed by a contest that required participants to utilize new technologies, such as artificial intelligence, the blockchain, cloud computing and big data.
The selected final contenders are to undergo software training provided by Hana Financial Group. They will also participate in a hackathon event hosted by SK Telecom and develop prototypes of their ideas.
The final winners of the program will be awarded a total of 30 million won ($21,700), while the top three teams will be given the chance to visit a global IT firm.
