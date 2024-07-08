Free child-friendly water attractions offer escape from city heat

Most Popular
Free child-friendly water attractions offer escape from city heatBy Lee Si-jin
Published : July 8, 2024 - 15:13
The Seoul Metropolitan Government and other local governments have opened free water attractions for youngsters to beat the summer heat without traveling far from home.
Jungnang-gu, a district in eastern Seoul, opened the Jungnang Water Park, Sinnae Park water playground and a water attraction at Bongsudae Park in early July.
Set to operate through Aug. 18, the water play areas are open to children under the age of 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. For safety reasons, they are closed on days of heavy rain.
Yangsan -- a city located in South Gyeongsang Province -- is scheduled to open two of its popular water attractions, at Design Park and Myeongdong Park in southern and eastern Yangsan, respectively, Friday.
Visitors can enjoy water tunnels and slides as well as the buckets from which tons of water are dumped.
Yangsan’s water play areas are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an hourlong break at noon. The parks are closed Thursdays.
Another great place for kids to cool off and expend energy is at Hwangsan Park in southern Yangsan, which will be in operation from July 20 to Aug. 26. The biggest area for aquatics fun in Yangsan features an outdoor swimming pool, pedal boats and more.
Meanwhile, a total of five aquatic wonders in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, beckon children as well.
Though the number of people admitted ranges from 100 to 1,000, depending on the size of the water parks, visitors can explore around the area to enjoy a variety of attractions.
Families can also make online reservations in Cheongju before their visit via online booking application The Yeyak. The water play areas are closed Mondays.
