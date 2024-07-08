Free child-friendly water attractions offer escape from city heat

Sinnae Park's water playground (Jungnang-gu District) Sinnae Park's water playground (Jungnang-gu District)

Children play on a splash pad at Jungang Water Park in eastern Seoul. (Jungnang-gu District) Children play on a splash pad at Jungang Water Park in eastern Seoul. (Jungnang-gu District)

The Seoul Metropolitan Government and other local governments have opened free water attractions for youngsters to beat the summer heat without traveling far from home. Jungnang-gu, a district in eastern Seoul, opened the Jungnang Water Park, Sinnae Park water playground and a water attraction at Bongsudae Park in early July. Set to operate through Aug. 18, the water play areas are open to children under the age of 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday. For safety reasons, they are closed on days of heavy rain.

Children play in a bubble pool at Hwangsan Park in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yangsan City) Children play in a bubble pool at Hwangsan Park in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yangsan City)