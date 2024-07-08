KT&G CEO stresses open workplace culture

KT&G CEO Bang Kyung-man marked his 100th day in office on Monday by sharing his ambitions for higher performance by fostering a horizontal corporate culture that encourages open communication among employees.

"In order to achieve sustainable growth, we need an organizational culture that inspires joy, meaning and motivation in our work," Bang reportedly said in an email sent to all executives and employees. "Let's enhance communication opportunities, eliminate inefficiencies, create synergy through challenges and collaborations and share the fruits of our labor," Bang added.

Since taking office on March 28, the CEO has concentrated on enhancing competitiveness and developing growth strategies for key business areas, including overseas cigarette exports, e-cigarettes and health-functional foods.

In terms of company organization, Bang created strategy, marketing and production divisions directly under the CEO to reinforce a responsible management system for each division head.

As for overseas markets, Bang has visited major overseas business sites in Indonesia, Mongolia and Taiwan to build consensus with staff on the company's vision of becoming a top global player.

Since entering Mongolia in 2001, KT&G has set new records for local tobacco sales every year, surpassing a 50 percent market share in the country last year.

In Taiwan, where KT&G began exporting in 2002, the company established a separate office in 2021 to strengthen marketing and sales activities.

KT&G currently has offices in five countries, including Indonesia, Taiwan, Turkey and Kazakhstan. Last year, KT&G's overseas sales, including e-cigarettes, reached 61.3 billion units, surpassing the 60-billion-unit mark for the first time.