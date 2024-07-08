[Photo News] Broadening Korean presence in Texas

Most Popular
[Photo News] Broadening Korean presence in TexasBy Korea Herald
Published : July 8, 2024 - 14:48
Korea International Trade Association Chairman Yoon Jin-sik (right) receives a proclamation award celebrating the opening of KITA's new office in Dallas from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a business luncheon in Seoul on Monday. During the event, Yoon highlighted Korean companies’ contributions to the Texan economy in various areas, including steel, energy and semiconductors. Abbott called for close collaboration between Korean businesses and the US state for mutually beneficial economic development. (KITA)
