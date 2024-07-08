Home

  1. 1

    Trusts of wills: Banks vie for W100tr inheritance market

  2. 2

    [KH Explains] How a hand gesture can turn into a corporate crisis

  3. 3

    1 in 5 S. Korean women threatened with sexual extortion: study

  4. 4

    Deadly City Hall car crash fuels hatred toward senior drivers

  5. 5

    Yoon set to travel to US for NATO summit with focus on Russia-N. Korea ties

  1. 6

    Koreans indulge more in canned food, cut down on facial makeup: survey

  2. 7

    Partisan gridlock to intensify over contentious bill

  3. 8

    Jimin of BTS lands on Official UK Singles Chart with new solo song

  4. 9

    Heavy rain batters central regions; 1 resident missing after landslide

  5. 10

    How Korea's laws block adoptees' descendants from finding their families

[Photo News] Broadening Korean presence in Texas

By Korea Herald

Published : July 8, 2024 - 14:48

    • Link copied

Korea International Trade Association Chairman Yoon Jin-sik (right) receives a proclamation award celebrating the opening of KITA's new office in Dallas from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a business luncheon in Seoul on Monday. During the event, Yoon highlighted Korean companies’ contributions to the Texan economy in various areas, including steel, energy and semiconductors. Abbott called for close collaboration between Korean businesses and the US state for mutually beneficial economic development. (KITA)

