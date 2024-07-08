SKT, Singapore’s Singtel team up for AI-driven network innovation

Kang Jong-ryeol, head of ICT infra at SK Telecom (left) and Tay Yeow Lian, managing director of networks at Singtel, pose after signing a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on next-generation network technologies. (SK Telecom)

SK Telecom announced Monday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Singtel, Singapore’s largest telecommunications operator, for collaboration on next-generation network technologies.

SKT stated that this partnership with Singtel aims to drive AI innovation in the telecom sector and lead advancements in mobile network services and technologies worldwide.

Both companies are founding members of the Global Telco AI Alliance, a union of major international telecom companies focused on integrating telecommunications and AI. This memorandum continues their efforts to enhance their AI capabilities and build a global AI ecosystem.

Based on their expertise in 4G and 5G technologies, the collaboration aims to improve customer experience and enhance network stability and efficiency.

The companies will engage in technical discussions and personnel exchanges across various commercial network areas.

Additionally, SKT and Singtel will work together on applying edge AI infrastructure, researching core network operation technologies, strategizing for the evolution of 5G networks, developing 6G use cases, and building efficient networks with a focus on ESG principles.

The collaboration will extend beyond technical exchanges to encompass joint development and research.

SKT especially highlighted its plans to promote research on edge AI infrastructure with Singtel, as well as detailed plans for deploying such AI services in devices throughout the physical world.

The partnership places a high value on edge AI infrastructure, which alleviates the computational load on centralized cloud systems and performs AI inference by integrating with AI solutions.

"The partnership between SK Telecom and Singtel marks a significant first step towards shaping the future of the global telecom industry. By combining our strengths, we aim to build high-performance networks, discover new network-based opportunities and achieve innovation in next-generation network technologies," said Kang Jong-ryeol, head of ICT infra at SKT.