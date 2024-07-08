Ruling party asks Yoon to veto special probe bill on Marine's death

Most Popular
Ruling party asks Yoon to veto special probe bill on Marine's deathBy Yonhap
Published : July 8, 2024 - 10:49
The ruling People Power Party on Monday publicly proposed that President Yoon Suk Yeol veto a bill mandating a special counsel investigation into the military's response to a Marine's death.
PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho made the appeal during an emergency committee meeting, saying that his party cannot accept such an "unconstitutional" bill that was railroaded by the main opposition Democratic Party (DP).
"We strongly ask that the president exercise his veto rights on the special counsel probe bill that is filled with constitutional violations and was passed without bipartisan agreement," Choo said.
He warned the PPP will have no choice but to request that Yoon use his veto rights if the DP pushes through any flawed bills without agreement with the ruling party.
The bill, which passed the National Assembly last week, calls for the appointment of a special counsel to look into allegations of interference in the Marine Corps' internal investigation into circumstances surrounding the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun during a search mission for downpour victims in July 2023.
A similar bill was scrapped during the previous Assembly after Yoon vetoed it. (Yonhap)
