Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Trusts of wills: Banks vie for W100tr inheritance market

    Trusts of wills: Banks vie for W100tr inheritance market
  2. 2

    [KH Explains] How a hand gesture can turn into a corporate crisis

    [KH Explains] How a hand gesture can turn into a corporate crisis
  3. 3

    1 in 5 S. Korean women threatened with sexual extortion: study

    1 in 5 S. Korean women threatened with sexual extortion: study
  4. 4

    Deadly City Hall car crash fuels hatred toward senior drivers

    Deadly City Hall car crash fuels hatred toward senior drivers
  5. 5

    Yoon set to travel to US for NATO summit with focus on Russia-N. Korea ties

    Yoon set to travel to US for NATO summit with focus on Russia-N. Korea ties
  1. 6

    Koreans indulge more in canned food, cut down on facial makeup: survey

    Koreans indulge more in canned food, cut down on facial makeup: survey
  2. 7

    Partisan gridlock to intensify over contentious bill

    Partisan gridlock to intensify over contentious bill
  3. 8

    Jimin of BTS lands on Official UK Singles Chart with new solo song

    Jimin of BTS lands on Official UK Singles Chart with new solo song
  4. 9

    Heavy rain batters central regions; 1 resident missing after landslide

    Heavy rain batters central regions; 1 resident missing after landslide
  5. 10

    How Korea's laws block adoptees' descendants from finding their families

    How Korea's laws block adoptees' descendants from finding their families
소아쌤

Seoul shares open tad higher on US rate-cut hopes

By Yonhap

Published : July 8, 2024 - 09:34

    • Link copied

An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap) An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened slightly higher Monday as last week's US jobs data buoyed hopes the Federal Reserve will start cutting its rates this year.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 2.23 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,864.46 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Friday, Wall Street closed higher as data showed US hiring moderated in June, bolstering expectations the Fed's policy pivot would start in September.

The eyes of investors are now on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's congressional testimony and the release of US Consumer Price Index for June due later this week.

In Seoul, tech and auto stocks led the market advance.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 1.03 percent, while No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was flat.

Top automaker Hyundai Motor jumped 1.78 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia added 0.24 percent.

Other big-cap shares started in negative territory.

Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 0.56 percent, and its smaller rival Samsung SDI shed 0.52 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver sank 1.01 percent, and bio giant Samsung Biologics retreated 0.87 percent.

Shinhan Financial Group and Hana Financial Group both plunged more than 1.8 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,377.80 won against the US dollar at 9:15 a.m., up 2.5 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines