[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈과학, 기술, 학술〉

1. quantum [kwɑ́ntəm] 양자

quantum leap은 ‘양자도약’이라는 물리학 용어인데, 비유적으로 ‘비약적인 발전’을 표현할 때도 쓴다.

Korea took a quantum leap towards becoming an industrialized economy throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s.

한국은 1970~1980년대에 비약적으로 발전해서 산업화된 경제 국가가 되었다.

● 식량 부족을 해결하기 위해 제3 세계 국가의 농업생산성이 비약적으로 발전할 필요가 있다.

To prevent food shortages, there is a need for a quantum leap in agricultural productivity in the Third World countries.

2. residue [rézədjùː] 잔여물

폭발 잔여물, 농약 잔여물의 ‘잔여물’처럼 어떤 것의 큰 부분이 사라지고 남은 부분을 일컫는다.

A study argues that children exposed to higher pesticide residues are at increased risk of developing Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

잔류 농약에 많이 노출된 아이가 주의력 결핍 과잉 행동장애를 일으킬 가능성이 높다고 주장하는 연구도 있다.

● 경찰이 셔츠에서 화약 잔여물을 발견했고 그는 구속되었다.

He was arrested after police found gun powder residue on his shirt.

3. toxin [tɑ́ksin] 독소

‘독성이 있는’이라는 뜻인 toxic의 명사형이다. ‘독소’, ‘유해물질’을 뜻한다.

The public was outraged when the popular baby formula tested positive for high quantities of toxins.

많이 팔리는 분유가 다량의 유해물질에 양성 반응을 보이자 국민들은 분노했다.

● 물을 많이 마시는 것이 몸에서 독소를 배출하는 좋은 방법으로 알려져 있다.

Drinking a lot of water is known to be a good way to release toxins from your body.

〈전략, 계획, 술수〉

1. artifice [ɑ́ːrtəfis] 책략, 기술

‘기술’을 뜻하는 art-가 어원이고, 주로 교묘하고 독창적인 고안이나 기술을 말한다. 부정적인 의미로 책략이나 술책을 뜻하기도 한다.

The sophistication of modern political artifice fascinates some people while horrifying many others who have come to see it as a key part of a flawed system.

세련된 현대 정치 기술은 일부 사람들을 혹하게 하기도 하지만 그 기술이 잘못된 시스템의 핵심을 차지하고 있다고 보는 많은 이들에게는 두려워 보이기도 한다.

● 그가 기자 회견장에서 보인 눈물은 단지 사람들을 속이기 위한 술책일 뿐이었다.

His tears at the press conference were simply an artifice to deceive people.

2. decoy [dikɔ́i] 미끼, 유인책

원래는 사냥에 쓰이는 미끼를 일컫는다. 비유적으로 ‘미끼’, ‘유인책’이라는 뜻으로 쓰인다(herring 항목 참조).

Bill went out duck hunting in the fields with the wooden decoys he'd intricately painted to be lifelike.

빌은 실제와 똑같이 보이도록 자신이 정교하게 그린 목재 미끼를 갖고 벌판으로 오리 사냥을 하러 나갔다.

● 언론의 관심을 돌리기 위해 자신을 닮은 사람을 미끼로 쓰는 유명인도 있다.

Some popular celebrities use look-alikes as decoys to divert media attention.

3. gambit [ɡǽmbit] 계략, 수

체스에서 나온 말로, 초기에 우세를 확보하기 위해 실행하는 ‘술수’나 ‘계략’을 의미한다.

Her opening gambit was a clever ploy meant to disguise her skill and lower her opponent's defenses.

그녀가 게임을 시작하는 수법은 자신의 기술을 숨겨서 상대편이 방어를 늦추도록 하는 교묘한 전략이었다.

● 야당은 정부의 계획이 중요한 지방 선거에서 유리한 고지를 점령하기 위한 정치적 포석이라고 비판했다.

The opposition party criticized the government’s plan for being a political gambit to gain an advantage in the important regional election.

4. gimmick [ɡímik] 술책

아래 예문처럼 주로 대중의 관심을 끌기 위한 ‘술책’을 의미한다. 마케팅 술수(marketing gimmick)를 표현할 때 유용한 단어다.

When it was revealed that the car chase was part of a marketing gimmick for a new reality TV show, the city prosecutors said they intended to pursue criminal charges against the show’s producers.

자동차 추격전이 새 리얼리티 TV 쇼의 마케팅 수법 중 하나라는 사실이 밝혀지자 시 검찰은 쇼의 프로듀서를 형사 고발할 예정이라고 말 했다.

● 대통령의 개헌 제안은 정치적인 술수로 치부되었다.

The President’s Constitutional amendment proposal was dismissed as a political gimmick.