[Graphic News] Over 3 million S. Koreans use ChatGPT app: data

The number of South Koreans using the ChatGPT mobile app has surpassed 3 million, representing 6 percent of the country's total smartphone users, according to a report by market research firm Wiseapp Retail Goods.

In just four months, user numbers nearly doubled, rising from 1.62 million in January to 3.15 million in May, underscoring the increasing popularity of the AI-powered chatbot.

Demographically, more than half of ChatGPT users in Korea are in their 20s (28.6 percent) and 30s (23.4 percent), together making up 52 percent of the total user base. The age breakdown also indicates that 14 percent of users are between 10 and 19 years old, while only 1.8 percent are 60 or older.

The report also highlights a gender disparity, with men comprising 60.4 percent of users, compared to 39.6 percent for women.

