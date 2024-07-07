[Herald Interview] Illustrator’s reinterpretations of hanbok prize originality

Wooh Na-young, an illustrator known for hanbok drawings, poses for a photo before an interview with The Korea Herald at her office in Seoul on June 25. (Choi Si-young/The Korea Herald)

When Wooh Na-young, a graphic designer-turned-illustrator, quit her work at an online game publisher in 2012 after a decade in the industry, she suffered an identity crisis. But she at least knew that being a game graphic designer was not fulfilling for her.

“I had to find what I wanted to do or be, and hanbok caught my eyes,” Wooh said in a recent interview with The Korea Herald, explaining her love for the hanbok silhouette -- the elongated lines and broad shapes. A want for her work to be as relatable as possible became the reason she chose to animate Western fairy tale characters wearing traditional Korean clothes.

The Koreanization of “Alice in Wonderland” at a solo exhibition in June 2013 proved to be a big hit. The image of Alice in a wrap skirt, worn high and fixed tightly to the chest that blooms into a voluminous silhouette was a sensation to not only Koreans but international audiences as well.

Calls flooded in, including one in 2015 from the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Massachusetts. The Amherst-based museum wanted to showcase Wooh’s “Alice in Wonderland” as part of an exhibition on the protagonist created by author Lewis Caroll.

Partnerships with companies took off the following year as Johnnie Walker Blue Label carried Wooh’s illustration of the Ten Symbols of Longevity originally from the Joseon era (1392-1910) on a limited series of bottles sold in Korea.