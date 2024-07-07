Hyundai Motor revamps Turkey’s Korea Park to honor war veterans

South Korean Ambassador to Turkey Jeong Yeon-doo (sixth from left), President of the Turkish War Veterans Association Beyazit Yumuk (ninth from left) and other prominent figures from Korea and Turkey pose for a photo at the Korea Park in Ankara, Turkey, on June 25, to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the Korean War. (Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group said Sunday that it recently completed the refurbishment of the Korea Park in Ankara, Turkey.

The park, spanning 10,000 square meters, was established in 1973 to honor the sacrifices of Turkish soldiers who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. The year also marked the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s founding.

Over time, the park’s facilities deteriorated, prompting the need for restoration. After visiting the park last year, Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun proposed the renovation project, according to the company. The goal was to express gratitude to Turkish war veterans properly and increase comfort for visitors.

The Korean auto giant started the project last September in collaboration with the South Korean Embassy in Turkey and the Turkish Ministry of Culture.

Key improvements included the preservation of the park's nine-meter-tall memorial tower and the replacement of the pavement with durable travertine marble. The flooring design around the memorial tower was also enhanced to be more vibrant.

A new octagonal pavilion was added as a resting space, reflecting traditional Korean architecture. The management office was also newly designed as a hanok.

The newly renovated Korea Park reopened in June during the commemoration event for the 74th anniversary of the Korean War.

"We hope that the newly renovated Korea Park provides local people a more comfortable place to relax and serves as a reminder of the noble sacrifices of Turkish soldiers in the Korean War," said a company official.