Trusts of wills: Banks vie for W100tr inheritance market

A woman in her late 40s and mother of two recently enrolled in a will-substitute trust at a local bank. Despite her relatively young age, she was doing her estate planning due to terminal cancer, which can progress rapidly and unpredictably.

Her primary concern has been ensuring the proper distribution of her assets to her two children after her death, particularly to her 10-year-old youngest who has a disability. She stipulated that her oldest should receive the majority of his inheritance at age 30, while her younger child's living expenses and specific needs would be provided in installments until exhausted.

Trusts vs. wills

A growing number of Korean nationals have been opting for trusts instead of wills recently.

Reports show that the total balance of will-substitute trusts at the nation's top five banks — KB Kookmin, Shinhan, Hana, Woori and NongHyup — reached 3.3 trillion won ($2.4 billion) in the first quarter this year, a 43-percent jump from a year ago and more than triple the 880 billion won recorded in 2020.

A will-substitute trust, a type of living trust that takes effect before death, allows assets to be placed with a financial institution for posthumous distribution.

Unlike insurance or wills that transfer assets in a lump sum at death, a will-substitute trust allows detailed specifications of inheritance methods through a contract, such as annual distributions or transferring ownership when beneficiaries reach a certain age.

"Under civil law, wills must meet strict requirements, so omitting details like an address or typing on a computer — which happens commonly — can invalidate them. A will-substitute trust operates similarly, but is structured as a contractual arrangement under trust law, offering better representation of one's intentions," said Bang Hyo-seok, a family law and estate planning attorney at Wooil Law Firm.

In response to rising demand, local financial institutions, especially banks, are increasingly entering the market.

Hana Bank, a leader in the trust sector, has spearheaded will-substitute trust services under its Hana Living Trust brand since 2010. In April, it launched the industry's first estate management services to help draft, store and execute wills, expanding partnerships including a recent alliance with the nation's largest law firm, Kim & Chang, and Japan's trust specialist bank, Sumitomo Trust.

Shinhan Bank is establishing a computerized system for will-substitute trusts and recently opened the "Shinhan Trust Lounge" for customized consulting. Woori Bank reduced the minimum subscription for will-substitute trusts from 500 million won to 50 million won, making them more accessible. Additionally, the state-run Industrial Bank of Korea relaunched its will-substitute trust products in May.