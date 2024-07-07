Ye to hold first Korean standalone concert next month

American rapper Ye, also known as Kanye West, is holding his first-ever standalone concert in Korea on Aug. 23, according to Channel Candy.

Channel Candy, a global media brand specializing in music, announced Saturday that its parent company Nextis will host Ye’s first concert in Korea at the Goyang Stadium in Ilsan, Goyang-si, Gyeonggi Province.

Ye had previously performed in Korea 14 years ago in 2010 at the Summer Week&T festival held at Naksan Beach in Yangyang, Gangwon Province.

“Ye will be showcasing special stages at this concert. He will be working closely with Channel Candy for creative directing of the show to meet the audiences’ expectations,” said Channel Candy.

Ye is one of the most prominent figures in the hip-hop scene known for his talent in producing and rapping.

He is also at the forefront of the fashion industry collaborating with various global fashion brands including Louis Vuitton, GAP, Nike and Adidas as a creative director and fashion designer. In 2013, Ye launched his fashion brand Yeezy.

Ye was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2015 for being one of the most outstanding artists in the 21st century. He has won 24 Grammys.