HIT forum greetings

We are honored to invite you to the 2024 Korea Herald HIT (Humanity In Tech) Forum titled “Business diplomacy -- Navigating business through mega election year,” which will take place on Sept. 5 at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Seoul.

With a growing number of Korean companies making lump-sum investments on foreign shores, their diplomatic capabilities to influence policies and legislation have emerged as a vital tool for ensuring their investments yield optimal results.

The forum will bring together experts in the sector from here and abroad to share insights about the latest trends in global government relations and strategic communications.

Brian Ballard, president of leading Washington lobbying firm Ballard Partners and longtime friend of former US President Donald Trump will hold a special session with Korean political scientist Kim Ji-yoon. The GR Company President & CEO Jakob Edberg will preside over a panel discussion with Korean trade specialists.

We hope this forum will offer a meaningful time for business people across industries to give a thought on the topic. Your presence will make the event more meaningful and inspiring.