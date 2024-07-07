PM orders containment measures against African swine fever

Most Popular
-
1
Son Ye-jin is not worried about aging
-
2
[Exclusive] US troops in S. Korea could be reduced, but not withdrawn, Trump allies tell Seoul lawmaker
-
3
Man turns self in over offensive comment about car crash victims
-
4
Is Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk really ignoring NewJeans?
-
5
Samsung projects 15-fold surge in Q2 profit
-
6
[Weekender] VIB treatment: Luxury market surges for ‘very important babies’
-
7
Just 1 in 4 Korean teens 'content with life'
-
8
Hyosung's estranged son donates inheritance, seeks to end family feud
-
9
Surprise appearance of Son Heung-min packs public park in minutes, prompts police to control area
-
10
90% of Gen Z says they won't keep quiet over problems at work
PM orders containment measures against African swine feverBy Yonhap
Published : July 7, 2024 - 09:41
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Sunday instructed officials to take emergency containment measures as authorities confirmed more cases of African swine fever at a pig farm in a southeastern county.
The instruction came after the sixth case of the virus, which is deadly to pigs but not harmful to humans, was confirmed at the farm in Yecheon County, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul.
Han ordered authorities to take relevant measures, including culling, a standstill order and an epidemiological analysis, the prime minister's office said in a statement. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
VIB treatment: Luxury market surges for ‘very important babies’
-
Journey to dream-like travel spots of ‘The Sound of Magic’
-
South Korea sees hottest June temperatures in 52 years: KMA