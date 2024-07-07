PM orders containment measures against African swine fever

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a meeting with ministers of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration in the de facto administrative city of Sejong on Jun. 20. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Sunday instructed officials to take emergency containment measures as authorities confirmed more cases of African swine fever at a pig farm in a southeastern county.

The instruction came after the sixth case of the virus, which is deadly to pigs but not harmful to humans, was confirmed at the farm in Yecheon County, 161 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

Han ordered authorities to take relevant measures, including culling, a standstill order and an epidemiological analysis, the prime minister's office said in a statement. (Yonhap)