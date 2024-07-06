Home

U-turning car hits pedestrians near Seoul Station; 2 injured

By Yonhap

Published : July 6, 2024 - 16:05

This image from surveillance camera footage shows the scene after a car accident that injured two pedestrians on a road near Seoul Station in central Seoul on July 6, 2024. (Yonhap) This image from surveillance camera footage shows the scene after a car accident that injured two pedestrians on a road near Seoul Station in central Seoul on July 6, 2024. (Yonhap)

A car driven by a man in his 80s hit pedestrians while U-turning on a road in central Seoul on Saturday, injuring two people, police said.

The accident occurred as the vehicle drove left into a pedestrian crossing in front of a gas station near Seoul Station, the police said. The car was supposed to turn the course in the opposite direction as it was making a U-turn, the police said.

The car hit one pedestrian and moved about 20 meters before hitting another person. It stopped after crashing into a wall.

The two injured were taken to a hospital nearby. Their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they plan to question the driver to find out the exact cause of the accident. The driver was not under the influence of alcohol, they said.

The accident came after a fatal car crash in downtown Seoul on Monday that killed nine pedestrians and injured seven others, including the 68-year-old driver who claims sudden, unintended acceleration. (Yonhap)

