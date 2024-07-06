Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Starbucks Korea launches campaign to celebrate 25th anniversary

    Starbucks Korea launches campaign to celebrate 25th anniversary
  2. 2

    Driver in deadly Seoul car crash argues sudden acceleration in police questioning

    Driver in deadly Seoul car crash argues sudden acceleration in police questioning
  3. 3

    Assembly passes special probe bill on Marine’s death

    Assembly passes special probe bill on Marine’s death
  4. 4

    Value-up Program optimism brings Kospi to two-year high

    Value-up Program optimism brings Kospi to two-year high
  5. 5

    Among Seoul’s conservatives, calls for going nuclear grow

    Among Seoul’s conservatives, calls for going nuclear grow
  1. 6

    Son Ye-jin is not worried about aging

    Son Ye-jin is not worried about aging
  2. 7

    Man turns self in over offensive comment about car crash victims

    Man turns self in over offensive comment about car crash victims
  3. 8

    Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman say friendship transferred onto screen in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

    Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman say friendship transferred onto screen in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
  4. 9

    Samsung projects 15-fold surge in Q2 profit

    Samsung projects 15-fold surge in Q2 profit
  5. 10

    Is Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk really ignoring NewJeans?

    Is Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk really ignoring NewJeans?
피터빈트

Fire breaks out at Korail headquarter; traffic controlled near Seoul Station

By Yoon Min-sik

Published : July 6, 2024 - 10:38

    • Link copied

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Korail headquarter in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap) Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Korail headquarter in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A fire broke out at 9:40 a.m. at the Korail headquarter in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul on Saturday, and multiple firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.

The fire has been extinguished as of Saturday morning, and no casualties have been reported. Parts of the road from the intersection above the Sookmyung Women's University Station to the intersection at the western part of the Seoul Station were temporarily blocked due to the accident.

More from Headlines