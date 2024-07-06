Fire breaks out at Korail headquarter; traffic controlled near Seoul Station

Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that broke out at the Korail headquarter in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Saturday. (Yonhap)

A fire broke out at 9:40 a.m. at the Korail headquarter in Yongsan-gu, central Seoul on Saturday, and multiple firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.

The fire has been extinguished as of Saturday morning, and no casualties have been reported. Parts of the road from the intersection above the Sookmyung Women's University Station to the intersection at the western part of the Seoul Station were temporarily blocked due to the accident.