[What to Play] Songs to mellow out to on rainy days

Most Popular
-
6
Samsung projects 15-fold surge in Q2 profit
-
7
Man turns self in over offensive comment about car crash victims
-
8
[Exclusive] US troops in S. Korea could be reduced, but not withdrawn, Trump allies tell Seoul lawmaker
-
9
Is Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk really ignoring NewJeans?
-
10
Just 1 in 4 Korean teens 'content with life'
[What to Play] Songs to mellow out to on rainy daysBy Hong Yoo
Published : July 6, 2024 - 16:01
The monsoon season is back, bringing heavy rains nationwide for the next few weeks.
The gray clouds and humid air could be a downer for those who enjoy outdoor activities and the sun.
But there are no better days to tune into melancholic ballad numbers to stay cozy and curled up on a couch than rainy weekends.
Queue up these tracks for this year’s monsoon season, which will likely end late this month.
Taeyeon- "Rain"
K-pop diva Taeyeon, also a member of the legendary K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, released this single in February 2016.
“Rain” is a medium-tempo pop song with a unique melody and chord progression.
The song depicts a gloomy rainy day that makes the streets look even more gray.
Taeyeon sings about being trapped in the happy memories of an ex-lover that drench her with overwhelming loneliness just like the rain.
The song won first place on SBS’ Inkigayo and the Best Digital Song award at the 31st Golden Disk Awards.
Heize- "You, Clouds, Rain"
Singer-songwriter Heize, also known as the breakup queen for her love and breakup songs, released this song as part of her third mini album, “///,” in June 2017.
Featuring singer Shin Yong-jae, “You, Clouds, Rain” revealed a new melancholic side to Heize who, at that time, was exploring hip-hop music.
She rose to stardom as a rapper after appearing on the hip-hop competition program “Unpretty Rapstar 2.”
The song is about a rainy day abruptly reminding her about a meaningful past love which she does not, however, regret ending.
The track nabbed No. 1 on major local music charts including Melon and Genie.
Eclipse- "Sudden Shower"
This song shows that not all rain-related songs have to be sad.
Released in April this year, “Sudden Shower” is from the original soundtrack of hit tvN romance drama series “Lovely Runner.”
Actor Byeon Woo-seok who plays Ryu Sun-jae, a member of fictional boy band Eclipse, sings the song.
The song compares a lover to a sudden shower, described as a gift from heaven.
“Sudden Shower” holds special significance within the plot, as it’s a song that Ryu Sun-jae writes reminiscing about Im Sol, the female protagonist.
The song even made it to the Billboard Global 200 chart, demonstrating the global popularity of “Lovely Runner.”
More from Headlines
-
VIB treatment: Luxury market surges for ‘very important babies’
-
Journey to dream-like travel spots of ‘The Sound of Magic’
-
South Korea sees hottest June temperatures in 52 years: KMA