FM highlights importance of 'mutually considerate' attitude in bilateral ties with Japan

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul (right) shakes hands with Japan's new ambassador to South Korea, Koichi Mizushima at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul stressed the importance of a mutually considerate attitude in bilateral ties with Japan as he met with the country's new ambassador to South Korea, Koichi Mizushima, on Friday, Cho's office said.

In their meeting, Cho said the two countries should wisely manage pending issues by putting themselves in each other's shoes to bolster the positive flow in bilateral ties as Seoul and Tokyo are set to mark the 60th anniversary of normalizing their ties next year, according to the foreign ministry.

Mizushima agreed on the importance of smoothly managing pending issues based on mutual understanding and expressed hope that the two countries will continue to closely communicate based on trust between their leaders and foreign ministers.

Both sides assessed that South Korea, the United States and Japan are closely cooperating in the face of deepening ties between North Korea and Russia, the ministry said. They also concurred on the importance of sustaining such cooperation on various occasions, such as multilateral talks.

Relations between the two neighboring countries have significantly improved since President Yoon Suk Yeol took office in May 2022. The conservative administration has emphasized the importance of cooperation for the benefit of future generations.

Mizushima arrived in Seoul in May to replace outgoing envoy, Koichi Aiboshi. (Yonhap)