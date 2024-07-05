[Photo News] 'Love in Saturn': Melodic jazz concert with drama starring Anupam Tripathi

Most Popular
[Photo News] 'Love in Saturn': Melodic jazz concert with drama starring Anupam TripathiBy Hwang Dong-hee
Published : July 5, 2024 - 18:05
Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, known for his role in the global phenomenon "Squid Game," is set to perform onstage at the Sejong Arts Center's Sejong S Theater on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 3 p.m.
Tripathi will be starring in KimOki Saturnballad's "Love in Saturn," a jazz concert incorporated with short drama scenes. The concert is the opening program of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts' summer festival series, "Sync Next," which aims to spotlight pioneering artists and the contemporary art scene in the country.
This 80-minute concert will showcase the talents of three jazz musicians: saxophonist KimOki, jazz pianist Chin Soo-young and bassist Jeong Su-min, exploring a delicate setlist centered around the theme of love through beautiful yet tumultuous melodies.
During the performance, seven actors, including Tripathi, will appear intermittently to enact scenes of different kinds of love, presented in an omnibus format.
The "Sync Next" series, comprising 10 programs, kicks off this Friday and runs until Sept. 8.
