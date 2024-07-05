Sejong University ranks 3rd among Korean college in world ranking

Sejong University ranked third in Korea in the US News 2024-2025 World University Rankings released by US News. Globally, it secured the 241st position.

The university's domestic ranking has shown rapid improvement, moving from 15th in 2020 to third this year. Globally, Sejong climbed from 629th in 2021 to 241st in 2024, an impressive jump of 156 places from last year.

This growth is largely due to the excellent research capabilities of Sejong University's faculty members, who are recognized worldwide, the university explained.

According to the rankings, Sejong University is ranked 19th globally in terms of international collaborative research, 30th in terms of the top 10 percent of cited papers, and 68th in terms of the top 1 percent of cited papers.

US News evaluates 13 categories, including global research reputation, regional research reputation, number of articles, number of books, number of conferences, citation correction index, total citations, top 10 percent cited articles, top 10 percent cited articles, percentage of top 10 percent cited articles, percentage of international collaborations, percentage of international collaborations, top 1 percent cited articles, and percentage of top 1 percent cited articles.