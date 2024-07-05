Sejong University ranks 3rd among Korean college in world ranking

Most Popular
-
1
Starbucks Korea launches campaign to celebrate 25th anniversary
-
2
Assembly passes special probe bill on Marine’s death
-
3
Value-up Program optimism brings Kospi to two-year high
-
4
Driver in deadly Seoul car crash argues sudden acceleration in police questioning
-
5
Among Seoul’s conservatives, calls for going nuclear grow
-
6
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman say friendship transferred onto screen in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
-
7
[From the Scene] Eurasian titans gather in Astana for growing regional summit led by Putin, Xi
-
8
Taxi crashes into hospital in central Seoul, injuring 2
-
9
Yoon replaces 3 minister-level officials in partial reshuffle
-
10
Parents reject abuse allegations against Son Heung-min's father at football academy
Sejong University ranks 3rd among Korean college in world rankingBy Choi Jeong-yoon
Published : July 5, 2024 - 17:00
Sejong University ranked third in Korea in the US News 2024-2025 World University Rankings released by US News. Globally, it secured the 241st position.
The university's domestic ranking has shown rapid improvement, moving from 15th in 2020 to third this year. Globally, Sejong climbed from 629th in 2021 to 241st in 2024, an impressive jump of 156 places from last year.
This growth is largely due to the excellent research capabilities of Sejong University's faculty members, who are recognized worldwide, the university explained.
According to the rankings, Sejong University is ranked 19th globally in terms of international collaborative research, 30th in terms of the top 10 percent of cited papers, and 68th in terms of the top 1 percent of cited papers.
US News evaluates 13 categories, including global research reputation, regional research reputation, number of articles, number of books, number of conferences, citation correction index, total citations, top 10 percent cited articles, top 10 percent cited articles, percentage of top 10 percent cited articles, percentage of international collaborations, percentage of international collaborations, top 1 percent cited articles, and percentage of top 1 percent cited articles.
More from Headlines
-
Samsung projects 15-fold surge in Q2 profit
-
Opposition leader's attacker sentenced to 15 years in prison
-
Just 1 in 4 Korean teens 'content with life'