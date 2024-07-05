Hyosung's estranged son donates inheritance, seeks to end family feud

Cho Hyun-moon (right), former vice president of Hyosung Corp., makes a bow to reporters during a press conference in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap) Cho Hyun-moon (right), former vice president of Hyosung Corp., makes a bow to reporters during a press conference in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Cho Hyun-moon, former vice president of Korea's industrial chaebol Hyosung and the estranged second son of the late founder Cho Suck-rai, announced on Friday his decision to donate his entire inheritance to charity in hopes of ending the feud with his brothers. "I’ve set up a public trust and will donate every penny of the inheritance left to me by the late honorary chairman. I hope my brothers will support this initiative," Cho stated at a press conference in Gangnam, Seoul. He introduced the "Danbit Foundation," which means "light of the morning sun," and mentioned that while the specific focus areas are still under consideration, helping the underprivileged will be a primary goal. The late founder and honorary chairman Cho Suck-rai, who passed away in March, urged his three sons to reconcile in his will. Since July 2014, Hyun-moon has been suing his older brother, Hyosung Chairman Cho Hyun-joon, accusing him of embezzlement and breach of trust, while the chairman in turn accused him of making threats in 2017. Despite estranging himself from his siblings over the dispute, Hyun-moon was left with a significant inheritance by his father this year.

